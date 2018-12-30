Lanspeary rink and Charles Clark Square rink have re-opened

Those looking to skate this weekend are in luck — Lanspeary Rink and Charles Clark Square rink are both open today.

The City of Windsor had closed both rinks late last week due to warm weather.

Today, temperatures in Windsor are sitting at about 1 C, dipping to -1 C.

The unseasonably warm weather southwestern Ontario has been experiencing is only expected to last a short while longer, as Environment Canada says the cold weather will return in January.

