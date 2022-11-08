This woman watched 77 WIFF films this year

LaSalle resident Genevieve Cano watched almost as many movies as humanly possible at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) this year, which just wrapped up on Sunday.

Cano took in 77 flicks over 11 days,

"I think this was good for this year," she told CBC News.

"I will definitely be coming back, but I don't think that I will do what I did this year. It's almost crazy to think that I was able to accomplish what I did."

Cano said she believes she may have been able to watch 81 films in total, if she had included midnight screenings.

"The only reason why I was able to view so many movies this year is because I retired during COVID, and so therefore, as a result, I have more time on my hands, and as a result, I'm able to get up early in the morning, have my coffee, make my way downtown," she said.

"Let's face it, there are 77 movies that I saw. Doesn't mean that I enjoyed all 77 of them, but I will tell you that quite a few of them were either a four or five for me, so I was pretty impressed."

WIFF back, better than ever

WIFF saw a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back to its usual format for the 2022 season.

The festival featured 177 feature and more than 300 screenings.

Executive director Vincent Georgie tells CBC News they sold 45,000 tickets, up from 43,000 in 2019.

WIFF graffiti in downtown Windsor, for the 2022 festival. (Mike Evans/CBC )

