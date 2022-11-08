Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Video

This woman watched 77 WIFF films this year

LaSalle resident Genevieve Cano watched almost as many movies as humanly possible at the Windsor International Film Festival this year.

The Windsor International Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday

CBC News ·
A woman with blonde hair stands in front of a WIFF film poster outside of the Capital Theatre.
LaSalle, Ont. resident Genevieve Cano watched 77 films at this year's Windsor International Film Festival. (Mike Evans/CBC)

LaSalle resident Genevieve Cano watched almost as many movies as humanly possible at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) this year, which just wrapped up on Sunday. 

Cano took in 77 flicks over 11 days, 

"I think this was good for this year," she told CBC News. 

"I will definitely be coming back, but I don't think that I will do what I did this year. It's almost crazy to think that I was able to accomplish what I did."

WATCH | Why watch so many films? Cano tells CBC her highlights: 

This woman watched 77 films at WIFF this year

20 hours ago
Duration 1:52
The Windsor International Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday, and the CBC's Mike Evans caught up with Genevieve Cano, who watched almost as many WIFF films as humanly possible.

Cano said she believes she may have been able to watch 81 films in total, if she had included midnight screenings. 

"The only reason why I was able to view so many movies this year is because I retired during COVID, and so therefore, as a result, I have more time on my hands, and as a result, I'm able to get up early in the morning, have my coffee, make my way downtown," she said.

"Let's face it, there are 77 movies that I saw. Doesn't mean that I enjoyed all 77 of them, but I will tell you that quite a few of them were either a four or five for me, so I was pretty impressed."

WIFF back, better than ever

WIFF saw a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back to its usual format for the 2022 season. 

The festival featured 177 feature and more than 300 screenings.

Executive director Vincent Georgie tells CBC News they sold 45,000 tickets, up from 43,000 in 2019. 

Graffiti sprayed onto the side of a building shows Star Wars character Princess Leia, and a portrait of Marilyn Monroe with writing overtop that says "The End ... of the film is the beginning of the conversation."
WIFF graffiti in downtown Windsor, for the 2022 festival. (Mike Evans/CBC )

More on WIFF 2022 from CBC Windsor: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now