LaSalle seeks feedback on waterfront project that will put region 'on the map'

LaSalle is looking for community feedback on plans to revamp the area's waterfront — a project that the mayor says will put the municipality "on the map."

The multi-amenity site, that will sit on 65 acres of land located along LaSalle's Detroit River waterfront, will include a new event centre at the former Westport Marina, trails, towers, beacons, a museum or welcome centre, tennis courts and a splash pad and fountain that turns into a skating rink, among other features.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy says it will likely take a decade to construct and cost about $30 million.

But, Bondy believes the space will be well-used and welcomed by locals who often travel to Amherstburg or Windsor's waterfront.

"Now that we've purchased the property, we're going to look at some of the things [Amherstburg's] done, some of the things Windsor's done and other parts around Canada and the U.S. and try to add up all the best and put it on our waterfront," he said.

WATCH: Mayor Marc Bondy talks about the upcoming plans

He added that the municipality hopes to get started on the project this year, but first, it's looking to hear from locals.

Between Jan. 27 and March 1, town officials said in a news release that a series of videos on the project will be shared and the community can provide feedback through surveys and polls.

Locals will need to get an account on PlaceSpeak in order to comment.

"Instead of 'where do we go in LaSalle?' ... now people are going to say 'let's go to Front Road, we can walk along the waterfront, buy an ice cream maybe go or a dinner we'll have a transient marina ... It'll be a showcase, there should be a little bit for everyone," Bondy said.

"I think when you get there, when it's completed, we're going to look look back and go 'wow, it has everything.'"