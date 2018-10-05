UWindsor student from LaSalle wants exemption from bus pass

A University of Windsor student who lives in LaSalle wants an exemption from fees for a Transit Windsor bus pass.

The pass costs Gail O'Neil $132 a year, after 56 per cent of student voted in favour of a universal bus pass that will give them discounted access to the city's transit.

"It takes ten minutes to drive from the university from my house and it takes ten minutes to walk to the closest bus stop," said O'Neil.

"Once you arrive at that bus stop, it would take an hour-and-a-half if you made all your connections to arrive at the university," said the third year political science major.

There are two Transit Windsor buses that service the town of LaSalle. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Town of LaSalle bought two buses in September 2017 to service the town, which are operated by Transit Windsor

The route takes riders to St. Clair College — but anyone wanting to go the University of Windsor has to transfer twice to city buses.

O'Neil has complained to town councillors and to the president of the University of Windsor Student Alliance to no avail. Her father, Kevin, believes there should be a compromise.

"When you can drive to campus in ten minutes, why would you consider taking a bus that's going to take you a minimum of an hour and half to get there?" said O'Neil.

The LaSalle 25 bus route map. (Town of LaSalle)

Some LaSalle students can opt out of the bus pass, but have to live beyond a certain distance from a bus stop.

O'Neil does not live beyond that distance.

CBC News has reached out to UWSA president Jeremiah Bowers for comment but have not heard back.

Town officials say the bus service is a success otherwise, with 3,500 riders monthly.