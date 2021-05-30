LaSalle police seeking identity of body found in Detroit River

The body of an unidentified male was found in the Detroit River in LaSalle on Sunday morning.

"The investigation into this matter is in its very early stages [and] will endeavour to discover the identity of this person as well as determining if foul play was a factor," a release from LaSalle Police Service said.

The police service said a boater reached out just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday saying they discovered the body in the LaSalle Channel of the Detroit River.

Police said they found the body along the eastern shore of Fighting Island near the LaSalle boat launch.

The LaSalle police service, LaSalle Fire Service and the OPP Marine unit all responded to the area to recover the body.

Police said right now the age and identity of the deceased is unknown but the person is believed to be a white male.

LaSalle police's Criminal Investigation and Forensic Units are now investigating the matter with a coroner.