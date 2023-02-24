LaSalle teen injured by falling tree branch off ventilator, making jokes, aunt says

A LaSalle teen who was seriously injured by a falling tree branch after Wednesday night's ice storm is no longer sedated or on a ventilator, according to an email to CBC News from his aunt.

"He was able to speak this morning, which [is] obviously a huge relief for his Mom and his family here in Windsor," said Christie Faraci, who organized an online fundraiser for the family on the GoFundMe platform.

"The last update I had indicated Christian was able to sit up in bed and was [in] good spirits. He was even making a few jokes. He is getting a lot of care and rest."

Faraci's fundraiser has nearly reached its goal of $2,500 to help the family cover unpaid time off work and travel expenses while they are in London, where Murphy is hospitalized, she said.

"The [support] of the communities ... has been heartwarming," she added.

Police still urging caution around trees

The LaSalle Police Service confirmed that a teenager was taken to hospital Thursday around 11 a.m. after being hit by a falling tree branch on a residential street on the west side of the town.

"The trees at that time were covered with a sheet of ice, which causes them to be very, very heavy," Terry Seguin said.

"There were a number of branches that had come down."

While trees are no longer weighed down by ice, Seguin advised people to continue being careful around them as they may have been compromised by the storm, and branches could still fall.