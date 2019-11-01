LaSalle moves Strawberry Festival to Vollmer Complex for next three years

The Town of LaSalle's annual Strawberry Festival will be held at the Vollmer Complex for the next three years, following concerns about high water levels at the festival's usual Gil Maure Park location.

Earlier this year, high water levels in the Detroit River caused flooding in the park's parking lots and boat launch, as well as along properties on Front Road.

As a result of high water levels, town officials agreed to temporarily relocate the Strawberry Festival to the Vollmer Complex.

A report presented to LaSalle town council on Oct. 22 suggested an extended relocation of the festival for the next five years. Councillors eventually agreed to temporarily relocate the festival for the next three years instead.

""For the time being, the relocation makes sense to allow administration to begin putting their plans in place for the logistics of the event," said LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy, in a Friday media release. "We don't want to wait and then have to move the festival at the last minute again."

According to the Town of LaSalle, the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has advised that water levels are "expected to remain high for the foreseeable future and into next year."