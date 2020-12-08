LaSalle police investigating after man shot

Police in LaSalle are looking for a suspect after a man was shot on Monday night.

In a statement, LaSalle police said the victim opened the front door of a house and was shot by the person on the other side.

Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting took place at a home on Eastbourne Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police tape and a cruiser were still on site at 1075 Eastbourne Ave. Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation and they are working to obtain a description of the suspect or suspects involved, as well as any vehicles.

"The LaSalle Police Service believes that this may have been a targeted incident and does not believe that there is any ongoing threat to public safety," the statement said.