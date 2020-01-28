Reports of coyotes force LaSalle Public School students to spend recess indoors

Students at LaSalle Public School spent their recess time indoors on Monday, after the school's principal received reports of a coyote sighting in the area.

Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury explained the event wasn't considered a lockdown.

"It was just students … kept indoors during nutrition breaks," he said.

Scantlebury said the school's principal contacted LaSalle police, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"As well, our facility services people do track these incidents and can take a certain number of safety precautions," said Scantlebury.

"So all the proper authorities have been notified and we're certainly going to have an increased awareness in and around the school while children are on the playground."

Scantlebury added that there were reports of a coyote sighting in the LaSalle area last year as well.

The school board didn't inform parents about the incident, he added.