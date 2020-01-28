Reports of coyotes force LaSalle Public School students to spend recess indoors
School principal followed necessary protocol, says school board spokesperson
Students at LaSalle Public School spent their recess time indoors on Monday, after the school's principal received reports of a coyote sighting in the area.
Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury explained the event wasn't considered a lockdown.
"It was just students … kept indoors during nutrition breaks," he said.
Scantlebury said the school's principal contacted LaSalle police, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
"As well, our facility services people do track these incidents and can take a certain number of safety precautions," said Scantlebury.
"So all the proper authorities have been notified and we're certainly going to have an increased awareness in and around the school while children are on the playground."
Scantlebury added that there were reports of a coyote sighting in the LaSalle area last year as well.
The school board didn't inform parents about the incident, he added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.