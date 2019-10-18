Residents voice coyote concerns at LaSalle open house

LaSalle residents worried about coyotes packed council chambers Thursday night demanding solutions, but also expressed a desire to safely coexist with the animals.

Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as well LaSalle police, town councillors and the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society were all available to field questions.

Residents expressed concerns about their children, pets and livestock, stemming from fears of coyote attacks that took place earlier this year.

Gaurav Ahuja said he's worried about his six-year-old twins after seeing a few coyotes roaming the streets in his neighbourhood.

However, Ahuja didn't come to the open house seeking the re-location or culling of coyotes.

"We are in a world that we share with different animals. If there is a [single] coyote that is an issue, I can understand that," Ahuja said. "But I don't want to be moving them out, because we are the ones who are kind of encroaching on their area, not the other way around. I'm more for how to coexist."

WATCH: Gaurav Ahuja spotted a few coyotes in his LaSalle neighbourhood, and he's concerned for his 6-year-old twins.<br><br>But, he doesn't want the coyotes re-located or killed. Here's why; <a href="https://t.co/d3suuCwnKH">pic.twitter.com/d3suuCwnKH</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Food, water and shelter are the main factors that attract coyotes. Officials said wild animals will be more likely to move out of urban areas if residents can limit exposure to these elements.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry representative Steven Rowswell told residents to "limit attractants and make your property unwelcoming and that's going to push wildlife outside of the city."

Culling, relocation 'not an effective approach'

There are a number of options available to the municipality, including killing coyotes or re-locating them a maximum of one kilometre away. But those may not be the best long-term solutions.

"If all of the coyotes within the town, or most of them, were killed, if the attractants remain there's going to be a new population that's going to move in and take their place," said Rowswell. "Ultimately, in the long run that's not an effective approach."

Still, it's up to LaSalle to determine how to deal with coyote concerns.

VIDEO: So what's next now that the public open house on coyotes in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaSalle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaSalle</a> has concluded?<br><br>Here's councillor <a href="https://twitter.com/makpata?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@makpata</a> talking about timelines. <a href="https://t.co/QQtbPj1tDB">pic.twitter.com/QQtbPj1tDB</a> —@JasonViauCBC

LaSalle councillor Mike Akpata said town staff will analyze comments made at Thursday's open house and present a plan to council.

Administration typically sum up such comments "usually within a month, or so," according to Akpata.

"I feel for the folks who have lost livestock and their pets [to coyotes], and we've got to find a way to keep people safe, but also not damage the ecology," said Akpata.