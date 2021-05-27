Some LaSalle residents without power due to unplanned outage
Cause of outage is under investigation, Essex Powerlines says
Essex Powerlines says an unplanned outage is affecting electrical service in LaSalle on Thursday morning.
The outage was reported around 6:30 a.m.. The company said in a tweet that nearly 2,600 households were without power.
UPDATE: Power outage in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofLaSalle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofLaSalle</a> affecting 2594 customer(s). ETR Unknown.. For more information please visit <a href="https://t.co/hutYHumbJG">https://t.co/hutYHumbJG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaSalleOutages?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaSalleOutages</a>—@essexpowerlines
Electricity has since been restored to more than 2,300 of those homes, the utility said at around 9 a.m.
"There will be momentary outages in the area while crews continue switching to work on restoring power to the remaining 232 customers," Essex Powerlines said in an message on its website.
The cause of the outage, as well as the estimated restoration time, are unknown at this time.
