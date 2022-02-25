The editor of the newly-resurrected LaSalle Post is thrilled to be back sharing stories about her community, and its people, once again.

The Post has returned as an online paper, with plans to print a physical edition, as well. The paper's return comes two years after it was shut down by owner Postmedia, one of 15 community papers the company shuttered in Manitoba and Ontario.

"I'm really excited to get going on it," LaSalle Post Editor Hailey Renaldo told CBC News on Friday. "We posted an announcement saying that we're starting back up again, and a bunch of LaSalle residents have been welcoming me back home."

"They've been excited," she said. "They've been asking questions. They they want us to be as as involved as we want to be. So it's really been exciting, and my inbox is flooding with stories."

Renaldo was born in LaSalle, and actually worked as the Post's editor from 2014 to 2017.

"I always loved sharing people's stories," she said. "Working there was kind of a dream come true for me, getting to meet all these people that pretty much were like neighbours growing up in LaSalle."

"It's such a small town," Renaldo said. "Everybody knows everybody, and everybody is willing to help as much as they possibly can, right?"

Renaldo said she was surprised when she heard about the return of the Post, and the editor job, given it's so relatively rare to hear about a small-town paper starting back up.

It still has the same heart to it. - Hailey Renaldo, LaSalle Post editor

"At first I thought it was spam," she said. "I was like, 'no way, this isn't happening,' because ... you don't really hear about it very often."

"It's going to be different in a lot, in a lot of ways," Renaldo said. "But at the same time, it's still the LaSalle post. It still has the same heart to it."

The paper's return comes through the efforts of publisher Moshin Abbas. The Post, in fact, is one of a few small-town papers he's revived (the others include the Tilbury Times and Lakeshore News).

Abbas said it's important for towns like LaSalle to have their own news sources.

"Something happens in LaSalle, let's say," he said. "The Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, won't have that kind of space, time, or sources to publish stuff."

Hailey Renaldo is editor the LaSalle Post. (CBC News)

"A lot of people ... they don't know what's going on around town."

That's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbas said.

"If I need to know what's open in LaSalle, who's doing great work in [the] community, how would I know?" he said. "I wouldn't know in a paper from Windsor or Toronto or London, I need to have a local voice."

"Local voices are voiceless without having a local publication," Abbas said. "It's very important."

Renaldo agrees, and said she has plans to highlight members of the community in the LaSalle Post, in addition to providing news coverage.

"We're partnering up with the [LaSalle Police Service] and the [LaSalle Fire Service] and all the local high schools to get your basic news out there," she said. "But we really want to show what LaSalle youth are up to, what it is that they're doing to to help the community."

"One of the first things that we're going to be starting is something called Resident of the Month," Renaldo said. "We're going to be showcasing a different resident every month, somebody who is kind of like a small town hero in their own way, whether they do little gestures or big gestures."

"People who who deserve to be recognized in the community, but they kind of hide because they don't know how to get the word out about themselves, or maybe they're a little humble and don't want to talk about themselves very much."

For more information, visit the LaSalle Post's website.