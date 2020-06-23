LaSalle police investigate after woman dies, man survives fentanyl overdose

LaSalle police are investigating after officers responded to two separate incidents of fentanyl overdoses, during which one woman died and one man survived.

According to a media release issued on Tuesday, LaSalle police officers administered naloxone, an opioid-blocker, in both incidents.

Two doses of naloxone were given to an unresponsive man at his home, which "revived" him. The man was later taken to hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover.

In the second incident, an unresponsive woman was found inside her home and was administered naloxone and CPR by first-responders. After being sent to hospital for further treatment, she died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

LaSalle police warned of the powerful effects of fentanyl, explaining that the drug is not only illegal, but possibly deadly when obtained from any sources other than a physician.

LaSalle police's statement also made reference to a June 10 drug seizure in Windsor, during which Windsor police officers — who do not carry naloxone kits — apprehended approximately 250 grams of fentanyl packaged in various colours, as well as three 80 milligram oxycodone pills and "a number" of cell phones.

Both the Windsor drug seizure and the two overdoses "occurred within a very short period of time and both [involved] a substance called purple fentanyl," LaSalle police community and corporate affairs Const. Terry Seguin told CBC News.

According to Seguin, purple fentanyl — and other forms of the drug available in different colours — are distinct because they're a sign that the opioid wasn't acquired from a medical professional.

... It remains a serious concern to us when we see this in our community. - Const. Terry Seguin, Community and Corporate Affairs Officer, LaSalle Police Service

"There may be different additives to it that change its colour," Seguin said, adding that it's difficult to determine what has been added to fentanyl without conducting a proper analysis.

Seguin said there hasn't been a notable spike in fentanyl distribution of use in LaSalle.

"But ... it remains a serious concern to us when we see this in our community," he said. "We're doing everything that we can to curtail this and to be carrying naloxone. Our officers are prepared to deal with the inevitability of these overdoses as much as we can."