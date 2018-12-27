LaSalle police still looking for Christmas Day stabbing suspect

LaSalle police are still trying to locate a suspect in a Christmas Day stabbing.

On Dec. 25, officers found a Windsor man with numerous stab wounds at Golfview and Matchett. He remains in hospital with wounds to his upper torso and left arm.

According to police, the suspect and victim met at a Windsor home and then decided to head to a bar — but the bar was closed. On the drive into LaSalle, police say an altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed several times.

Police say the victim "staggered" through a wooded area while bleeding heavily and approached area residences asking for help. One of those residents called police and paramedics.

The alleged assailant drove away in an orange Honda Element with an Arizona license plate.