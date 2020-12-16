'Vehicle of interest' in LaSalle shooting located: Police

Police in LaSalle say they have located a vehicle matching the description of a car they were looking for in connection to a shooting investigation.

Investigators were seeking a "vehicle of interest" described as black, mid-sized car with a loud exhaust and a burned-out headlight on the passenger side.

The vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting last week but police say it's unknown whether the car was actually involved.

"Investigators are not revealing any further information at this time as to the owner of the vehicle or where or how it was located," the police force said in a statement.

LaSalle police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting, which took place at home on Eastbourne Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

According to police, the victim opened the front door of a house and was shot by the person on the other side.

Police previously said the victim was shot in the upper body and received injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Police in LaSalle looking for a suspect or suspects after a man was shot on Dec. 7, 2020. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

They added that the shooting appeared to be targeted and the victim was not co-operating with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-969-5210 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.