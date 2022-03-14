LaSalle police officer injured in collision with stolen vehicle

A LaSalle police officer has minor injuries after a stolen vehicle collided with the officer's cruiser Monday, according to police.

In a news release, LaSalle police said just after 5 a.m., officers received a report that a white, GMC Sierra 2500 pickup was stolen from a property in LaSalle.

Police said they spotted the vehicle turning onto Bethlehem Street in Windsor and two officers stopped and positioned their cars on the road to block the vehicle. But instead of stopping, police said the vehicle "raced" toward the police vehicles and crashed head-on into one of them before fleeing.

One of the officers involved in the collision had a cut on the head and a mild concussion. The officer was released from hospital, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in a residential area by Windsor police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has not been identified and LaSalle police have continued to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

