LaSalle officer, party attendee struck in the head with cement: police

LaSalle police say that an officer and a partygoer both suffered a "significant laceration" after being hit with pieces of cement over the weekend.

The officer was injured as police were responding to a large party on Malden Road just before 11 p.m. on the Saturday before Halloween, police said in a media release on Tuesday.

The party had an estimated 100 to 150 people in attendance, according to police.

Officers were in the process of shutting down the event when they were told that a fight had broke out.

"Just as they were entering, one person was assisted outside who was bleeding profusely from the head after being struck by an object that was thrown," police said.

The officers provided assistance to the person and contacted paramedics. One of the officers entered the facility and was hit in the head with a piece of cement.

According to police, both the officer and the party attendee required medical assistance and were transported to hospital.

A young man from Windsor, who police allege threw the cement, has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon on a police officer.

