LaSalle police say incident involving man allegedly impersonating officer 'did not occur as reported'

LaSalle police are no longer investigating an incident during which a man allegedly impersonated an officer, saying that an investigation has revealed that the incident "did not occur as reported."

Police began their investigation on Friday, June 12, after receiving a complaint that a LaSalle girl riding a bicycle on Malden Road near Delmar Street was pulled over by a man flashing a siren and wearing police gear.

According to a previous LaSalle police Facebook post, the man was wearing a ballistic vest emblazoned with the words "LaSalle Police," as well as dark cargo pants and a collared shirt with "police" on the sleeves.

"There is no evidence to support a public safety risk by an unknown person impersonating a police officer in the Town of LaSalle," reads an excerpt from a Monday, June 15 media release.