LaSalle police say incident involving man allegedly impersonating officer 'did not occur as reported'
LaSalle police closed their investigation earlier this week
LaSalle police are no longer investigating an incident during which a man allegedly impersonated an officer, saying that an investigation has revealed that the incident "did not occur as reported."
Police began their investigation on Friday, June 12, after receiving a complaint that a LaSalle girl riding a bicycle on Malden Road near Delmar Street was pulled over by a man flashing a siren and wearing police gear.
According to a previous LaSalle police Facebook post, the man was wearing a ballistic vest emblazoned with the words "LaSalle Police," as well as dark cargo pants and a collared shirt with "police" on the sleeves.
"There is no evidence to support a public safety risk by an unknown person impersonating a police officer in the Town of LaSalle," reads an excerpt from a Monday, June 15 media release.
