LaSalle Police use naloxone to save overdose victim

LaSalle Police say they saved the life of a man who did not have any vital signs by using naloxone.

Naloxone can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. LaSalle Police has required its officers to carry it since 2017. Windsor Police announced last month that some of its officers would start carrying the medication.

In a news update, LaSalle Police said they responded to a call last Friday at 11 a.m. of a man in medical distress. Police were the first to arrive on scene. The man did not have any vital signs, and after police took over CPR they suspected he may be having an opioid overdose. Officers administered naloxone twice and the man regained consciousness.

He was then taken to hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

LaSalle Police said this is the second time this year its officers have saved a life by using naloxone.