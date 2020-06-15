Girl pulled over in LaSalle by man wearing police gear; police are investigating

Police are investigating after a girl in LaSalle was pulled over by a man flashing a siren and wearing police gear resembling that of the local unit.

On Friday, a man in a dark-coloured sedan briefly turned on a siren and pulled over a girl who was riding her bicycle on Malden Road near Delmar Street.

The man was wearing a ballistic vest with the words "LaSalle Police," dark cargo pants and a collared shirt with "police" on the sleeves.

The man motioned for the girl to go into the parking lot at Malden Square Plaza and got out of the car to ask her a few questions before telling her that she could leave.

At no point during the interaction did the man identify himself as an officer.

The man is said to have been driving a newer model sedan, equipped with a push bar on the front bumper. The car may have also had lights inside the front windshield that were not activated.

It did not resemble a police vehicle or have any markings that would identify it as such, according to police.

LaSalle Police have confirmed that no one from their team was at the plaza at that time nor did they have any interaction with the girl who reported the incident. The man was described as Caucasian, muscular and about 6 feet tall.

Police are investigating the matter and ask that anyone who witnessed the event or has any details contact LaSalle Police at 519 969-5210.