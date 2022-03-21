WARNING: This story contains a reference to a possible suicide.

Police in LaSalle, Ont., are searching for a man suspected in the death of his wife after she was found dead in the couple's home on the weekend.

Amanda Lyons, 34, shared the home on Sugarwood Crescent with Blair Lyons. Police believe he may also have died since the homicide.

LaSalle police arrived Saturday to do a wellness check after Windsor officers found the couple's vehicle abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge.

The officers found the front door open and unlocked, and entered the home, said LaSalle police Const. Terry Seguin.

"And it was at that time they discovered the crime scene."

LaSalle police were at the scene of the family home on Sugarwood Crescent where a homicide investigation was underway. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Seguin said there's evidence Blair, also 34, jumped into the Detroit River on Saturday morning from the Ambassador Bridge.

"We do have evidence that he did in fact jump off the bridge; there's been some speculation on social media that he walked off the bridge or that he's trying to set this up. That's not the case," said Seguin.

Blair's immediate family members have told CBC News this is a difficult time, and have asked for privacy.

LaSalle Fire Service, Windsor Police Service, and a search-and-rescue team were dispatched to search for Blair, but they have been unable to find him.

Seguin said police have no indication he got out of the cold waters of the Detroit River.

"He hasn't been located, so we're still continuing to search," said Seguin.

"It's assumed that he is still in the water. There is a slight potential that he may have gotten out, but it is our belief that he is still in the water."

Seguin said U.S. and Canadian authorities on both sides of the Detroit River have been alerted.

Blair's vehicle, which was abandoned on the bridge, has been seized by LaSalle police for further investigation.

WATCH | LaSalle police ask for the public's assistance: LaSalle police asking for public's assistance in homicide investigation Duration 0:59 LaSalle police Const. Terry Seguin said police are piecing together a timeline of Blair Lyons' whereabouts between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday March 19. 0:59

Police called to home once before

Police would not reveal the cause of Amanda's death or other details around how it happened as a homicide investigation is now underway.

As police put together a timeline of the events, they're asking the public for any information around Blair's possible whereabouts between midnight and 5 a.m. ET Saturday.

"We have video of his vehicle being on Huron Church Line travelling north toward the Ambassador Bridge," said Seguin, adding people should check their cameras if they believe they may have footage to share with police.

Blair is described as a white man with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was driving a 2017 white GMC 2500 pickup with a salter on the back.

Amanda and Blair Lyons with two of their three children. (Amanda Lyons/Facebook)

While Blair does not have a criminal history, police have been called to the home once before, Seguin said.

"We have been called there once previously, but I can't reveal details of why we were called there — again that's part of the investigation."

LaSalle police say their investigation is in its early stages, but there is no risk to the public. Police are asking for privacy for the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Ambassador Bridge spans the Detroit River between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. Police say the suspect's truck was abandoned there early Saturday. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: