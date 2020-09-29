One person is in hospital with serious injuries after driving off a dirt pile in LaSalle
One person is in hospital after a vehicle ran off the road, drove off a pile of dirt and landed upside down, according to LaSalle Police.
The vehicle struck a curb, hit two dirt piles and landed on its roof
One person is in hospital after a vehicle ran off the road, drove off a pile of dirt and landed upside down, according to LaSalle Police
A vehicle travelling northbound on Front Road struck a curb and left the roadway at around 5:30 a.m., police stated in a news release Tuesday. The vehicle then travelled over a pile of dirt, became airborne and landed on another dirt pile before ultimately landing on its roof.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was sent to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Members of LaSalle Police Service's Technical Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Unit were called to assist with the investigation.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.