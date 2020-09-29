One person is in hospital with serious injuries after driving off a dirt pile in LaSalle

One person is in hospital after a vehicle ran off the road, drove off a pile of dirt and landed upside down, according to LaSalle Police

A vehicle travelling northbound on Front Road struck a curb and left the roadway at around 5:30 a.m., police stated in a news release Tuesday. The vehicle then travelled over a pile of dirt, became airborne and landed on another dirt pile before ultimately landing on its roof.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was sent to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

LaSalle Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and they were sent to hospital with serious injuries. (LaSalle Police/Twitter)

Members of LaSalle Police Service's Technical Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Unit were called to assist with the investigation.

An investigation is still ongoing.

More from CBC Windsor