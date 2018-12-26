LaSalle police investigating after Christmas Day stabbing

LaSalle police are investigating after a man was stabbed Christmas Day.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to Golfview Drive and Matchette Road in LaSalle and found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition.

LaSalle police believe the victim and assailant are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or LaSalle Police.

