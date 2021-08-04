LaSalle promotes from within in naming new police chief
Duncan Davies has served as acting chief for 6 months
Duncan Davies, who served as the acting chief of police in LaSalle for the last six months, is officially taking over the role.
LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy, who serves as chair of the police services board, says that Davies' appointment as chief of police was effective at the start of the month.
"After a thorough recruitment process, we are confident that Duncan Davies has the experience and expertise that the LaSalle Police Services Board was seeking," Bondy said in a media release on Wednesday.
Davies has been in the role since the retirement of John Leontowicz at the end of January. He has spent the last three decades in law enforcement, and the last 25 years as an officer in LaSalle.
"I have always considered myself fortunate to be employed by the Town of LaSalle in service to the community. For me, the policing profession goes beyond a job — it is truly a 'calling' doing what is right and leading by example," Davies said.
