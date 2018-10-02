LaSalle police investigating possible abduction attempt near Sandwich Secondary School

LaSalle police are investigating a possible abduction attempt, following multiple social media posts about similar incidents in Windsor.

On Monday, police were called to Sandwich Secondary School at about 1 p.m. after two students said they had been approached by a "strange couple" along Laurier Drive.

The students said they were walking to a home on Laurier Drive — between Malden Road and Matchette Avenue — at about 12:30 p.m. when they observed a light blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan with flashing hazard lights.

As the students walked by the van, a woman in the driver's seat leaned out the window and asked the girls, "Excuse me, can you please come over and help me?"

Afterwards, the students said they noticed a man coming out of the van which prompted them to run toward the Laurier Drive home and lock the door. Police are specifying that the man "did not say anything or act aggressively toward the students."

The incident happened Monday on Laurier Drive between Matchette and Malden Road — next to Sandwich Secondary School where the two students attend. (Google Maps)

The van allegedly drove away slowly and continued toward Matchette Road.

The woman in the van is described as white and in her 70s or 80s with:

a chubby face with wrinkles and moles

long silver or grey hair with a bump at the front

black-rimmed glasses with a slight cat eye shape

a light-coloured button up and long-sleeved shirt

The man is described as white and in his 40s or 50s, wearing baggy jeans with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on the suspicious individuals or with surveillance footage of the area are being asked to contact Windsor police.