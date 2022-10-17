Here's who's running in LaSalle — and why they say you should vote for them

Voting began Friday in LaSalle, and residents can cast a ballot any time during the days leading up to Oct. 24.

Voting is taking place by phone or online only, though a voter assistance centre has been set up at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

CBC News reached out to the councillor candidates asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be representing them.

The positions of mayor and deputy mayor were won by acclamation, as the candidates ran unopposed.

The following council candidates were invited to participate but did not provide a response by deadline:

David Lucier

Christopher Matis

Jeff Renaud

Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo

Manpreet Brar

Occupation: I am an information technology professional.

Experience: I enjoy spending my time volunteering and being involved in the community. I am a big believer in giving back to the community.

Where do you live? I have been a resident of LaSalle with my husband and two children since 1997. Our children attended Sandwich West Public School, our daughter is pursuing a degree in medicine, and our son is in the final year of electrical engineering. We chose LaSalle as the place to raise our family because of the sense of community, shared values, and inclusivity we feel here.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am running for the Town of LaSalle council because I want LaSalle to have a proven fighter who gets things done and a team builder that is accountable, approachable, accessible, and responsive to your concerns.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? We need safe neighbourhoods, good schools, great parks, and reliable infrastructure, which are critical to our quality of life in the Town of LaSalle. I will work with our federal, provincial, and municipal counterparts to bring opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers to ensure the town of LaSalle leads the way where families can safely afford to live and thrive.

Terry Burns

Terry Burns is running for town council in LaSalle. (Submitted by Terry Burns)

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live?: LaSalle.

Experience: 24 years' experience as a councillor in the Town of LaSalle, member of the Essex County Library Board, volunteer for the Red Cross, past chair of the LaSalle Charity Golf Classic, member of the Drainage Committee.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? My commitment to you is ensuring that the level of taxation remains competitive and the use of tax money is used effectively and efficiently.

Open and transparent government: always keeping ratepayers informed of town activities and initiatives while promoting an open-door policy.

Sound financial planning, short and long-term: to address future infrastructure needs and community services without undue tax burden.

Active representation for residents and local business: minimizing taxes, maximizing community services, supporting local businesses and creating new opportunities.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have 24 years' experience as a councillor in the Town of LaSalle, I am committed to the position and make each decision with integrity.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: As a resident for over 40 years, I am proud of where I live, my community and want to continue to work for the taxpayers. With 24 years' experience on council, I know the town, I have helped build this great community for the next generation. My goal is to move LaSalle forward and put taxpayers first.

Mark Carrick (incumbent)

Mark Carrick is running for town council in LaSalle. (Submitted by Mark Carrick)

Age: 57

Occupation: CYW Maryvale Family and Adolescent Centre.

Where do you live? LaSalle.

Experience: 18 years' council experience!

What are the top issues facing your municipality? The biggest issue facing our town is going to be keeping responsible tax levels. The inflation/cost of living increases, interest rate hikes, and material shortages for new builds will result in less growth related tax revenue. Keeping this in mind, the residents' ability to pay will need to be in the forefront of this upcoming budget session.

Why are you the right person for the job? I will be committed to fiscal responsibility at every budget session, watching out for the best interests of the town and its ratepayers.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Having been born and raised with deep family roots in LaSalle — our Carrick family has owned and operated Carrick Garden Centre on Malden Road since 1963 — I am aware of the importance of a vibrant and safe family community. My wife and I, along with our three children, have been active in LaSalle minor sports and community events over many years. I understand how valuable neighbourhood spirit, minor sports and grassroots events keep the Town of LaSalle community vibrant.

LaSalle is a great place to live, work, and raise a family!

Sue Desjarlais (incumbent)

Sue Desjarlais is running for town council in LaSalle. (Nathalie M Photography)

Age: 71

Occupation: Semi-retired, Bell Canada 35 years

Experience: 16 years on council, president board of directors Community Living Essex County, board member eight years. ERCA board of directors 14 years, Rotary 12 years, many local organizations (LaSalle Stompers, Parent Council, Cancer Society volunteer).

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Increasing housing prices mean we need to keep tax increases to a manageable amount. Traffic calming, especially along Malden Road, road improvements. Keep infrastructure up to date for now and the future, community policing.

Why are you the right person for the job? 16 years' experience on council, understand fiscal responsibility, excellent attendance record and excellent working relationship with different groups. Fundamental principles include — among other things — respect, reflection, active listening flexibility and the ability to see the whole picture.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: This is my community and I represent 33,000 residents not just a few and the decisions I make are to provide the best answers for the most people. And, I love the job!

Brian Kovacsi

Brian Kovacsi is running for town council in LaSalle. (Submitted by Brian Kovacsi)

Age: 50

Occupation: Retired from Canada Post.

Where do you live? Live in LaSalle just off Front Road.

Experience: My experience is that I have co-founded the charity LaSalle Hangout for Youth and worked for the last seven years in dedication for the community. With programming for youth, family food stability, seniors' group support and mental health/counselling for any resident.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Mental health services, revitalizing the Front Road area, property taxes that are becoming unmanageable.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have been working for the community for the last seven years. We have built a community/youth centre from the ground up. I am here and I am doing the work already. All I want is to be able to bring that drive to the town as a whole.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Husband, father of three young, retired from Canada Post, with management background. I am here to stay. I have worked on improving and helping the community ever since I moved to LaSalle. I worked and built a youth centre and had that up and running within one year of living here in LaSalle. I am a grassroots average family and with that I get what we need in this community.

Brad Krewench

Brad Krewench is running for town council in LaSalle. (Rob Maslanka)

Age: 40

Occupation: Officer Canadian Armed Forces Reserve and senior product designer.

Where do you live?: LaSalle.

Experience: 22 years as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, and 24 years as a product designer, I have sat on many boards, and run two charities, one in the United States and one that is Canada-wide. I believe with my work experience, and work ethic, I would make a great councillor.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? A huge issue I have heard over and over while canvassing is the lack of trust and transparency we have between the community and council. I have said from day one that I want to help rectify that and ensure I take every complaint brought to me to heart and ensure it is actioned.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have sat on many boards and run two very successful charities. I believe my work ethos and how I work with the community will allow me to be the perfect fit for this job and ensure that everyone trusts me and knows that if they come to me they will get results.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a well-motivated, community-driven individual that is here to work for the community. I believe every councillor should do what they can to ensure they are taking the extra steps required to ensure the community is happy with them knowing they are looking out for their best interests. To learn more about who I am please visit my website www.BradKrewench.com.

Kevin O'Neil

Kevin O'Neil is running for town council in LaSalle. (Sean O'Neil)

Age: 56

Occupation: Computer systems analyst and IT project manager.

Where do you live?: LaSalle.

Experience: Professionally, I've been a computer systems analyst and IT project manager in the automotive industry for 35 years. I have a bachelor's degree in computer science, an MBA and I'm a certified project manager. I have a long history of volunteer work with several non-profit agencies in Windsor and Essex County, and I've served on the Town of LaSalle Committee of Adjustment (12 years, seven as chairperson) and Planning Advisory Committee (two years)

What are the top issues facing your town? The top three issues are

Second-highest municipal debt per capita in Windsor/Essex County. Stop borrowing and adopt a growth-pays-for-growth strategy.

Frequent power interruptions. Advocate for changes to allow Essex Power crews access to Hydro One lines during emergencies to speed up power restoration. Form a shared emergency response team staffed by crews from Hydro One and all three local utilities.

Public transit that does not meet the needs of the community. Redesign the service so it gets people where they need to go. Starting any trip into Windsor with a 45-minute loop around LaSalle is not tenable.

Why are you the right person for the job? I'll bring a unique blend of education, professional and volunteer experience to town council, including 14 years' experience on planning related committees that includes working knowledge of LaSalle's official plan, Ontario's planning act, and provincial policy on planning.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: If elected, I will always ask administration and consultants to demonstrate how they used public input to make any plan or proposal better.