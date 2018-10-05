Deputy mayor and former mayor battling for top seat in LaSalle

It's a two-man race in LaSalle for the top position of mayor, with Gary Baxter, a former mayor, and Marc Bondy, the current deputy mayor.

Ken Antaya, the current mayor has decided not to run for re-election.

Baxter is coming into the race as a retired business owner now at the age of 61. He said making a comeback into politics was driven by residents who are concerned about the rate at which taxes are rising.

"And these are things that are now causing a lot of anguish especially with the seniors in our community," said Baxter, because they're "concerned they won't be able to afford to stay in the community in their golden years."

Gary Baxter used to be mayor for LaSalle eight years ago. He's also a retired business owner.

However, Bondy who currently sits around the council table as deputy mayor, countered Baxter's comment about rising taxes.

He said there's been an "average 1.5 per cent increase every year" for the past 18 years.

"We're the fifth lowest in this area, when you look at all the municipalities combined," he said.

Bondy said they're working to keep as many services running as possible, including a local police force, but having to work with union demands among other things add a level of difficulty.

Developing the waterfront

Early last month, the town announced that they've purchased a piece of land along the waterfront, just north of Gil Maure Park.

However, there's currently no plan as to how the piece of land will be developed.

"We did not do a plan prior to purchasing it because it would be wasteful money," said Bondy. He said there will be a survey conducted for residents and business owners to see what they'd like to see there if he's elected.

Marc Bondy is the current deputy mayor for LaSalle.

Meanwhile, Baxter said when he was mayor he oversaw the project to rebuild Front Road near the waterfront.

"It's been disappointing to me that precious little has been done in the eight years since," he said.

"As mayor I'd love to participate and ultimately creating a destination for our residents and for those who wish to come to the community."

Retail marijuana license

With the clock ticking on marijuana legalization, LaSalle has yet to make a decision on whether they'll permit private retail shops for cannabis sale.

Baxter said it's a serious issue and the town needs to "tread in very lightly."

For Bondy who is serving on council, he said they haven't had that debate yet and it's a decision they will make after administration's had a chance to get information and make a recommendation.

The municipal election is on Oct. 22.