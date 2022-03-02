LaSalle man charged with voyeurism while working as a dental hygienist

A 28-year-old LaSalle man is accused of voyeurism while working as a dental hygienist.

Windsor police laid the charges after seizing a cell phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Police say they found evidence of voyeurism that happened while the man was working at two separate dental offices between October and December of 2021. The offices were not identified, but both are located in the City of Windsor, say police.

Investigators have identified two adult women who were victims of the voyeurism, but they believe there could be other victims.

In a statement, police said victims may be reluctant to come forward, but that "we want them to know that they will be supported."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

More from CBC Windsor: