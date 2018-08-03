LaSalle man charged for possession of child porn

Police say a seven-month Internet-related investigation has resulted in child pornography charges against a LaSalle man.

The accused was handcuffed by officers on Thursday at a residence in the town.

LaSalle Police teamed up with Ontario Provincial Police for the investigation.

The 34-year-old LaSalle man faces the following charges:

One count of making available child pornography

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Police say the accused has been released on bail and their investigation continues.