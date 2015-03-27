LaSalle hunters learned about Ontario's Sunday hunting laws the hard way

Earlier this week, a group of LaSalle hunters learned about Ontario's prohibition on Sunday gun-hunting the hard way.

According to LaSalle police, a group of hunters stalking waterfowl on the Detroit River on Oct. 20 were charged for hunting on a Sunday, which is prohibited in the Town of LaSalle.

While LaSalle does have clear rules surrounding the discharge of firearms within town limits — excluding on Fighting Island and on the Detroit River, but only when hunters shoot away from land toward water — it's actually Ontario regulations that prohibit carrying or discharging firearms on Sundays.

The laws itself harkens back to a different era, when Sundays were typically considered a day of rest.

Terry Seguin, the community and corporate affairs officer with the LaSalle Police Service, explained that the hunters caught earlier this week weren't charged under municipal bylaws, as they carried appropriate documentation and were following municipal hunting laws.

Instead, they were charged under the province's Sunday hunting rules, which carry a fine of $150, according to Seguin.

Understanding Ontario's hunting laws

Most Ontarians know that there are strict laws governing hunting in the province.

Hunters need a special license, they need to follow specific rules around when and where to hunt, and of course, hunters need to make sure to follow hunting rules that are often specific to certain municipalities.

When it comes to gun-hunting on Sundays, however, things become a little bit more complicated.

You're allowed to hunt with a bow in Ontario on Sundays everywhere. - Brian McRae, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters

Brian McRae, senior advisor for community and partner relations with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH), explained that provincial guidelines are clear that gun-hunting on Sunday is only illegal south of the French and Mattawa Rivers.

Additionally, McRae said the province doesn't ban all hunting on Sundays. Instead, provincial rules only state that guns can't be carried or fired for hunting on Sunday.

"You're allowed to hunt with a bow in Ontario on Sundays everywhere," he said.

Municipalities have the power to decide

McRae said his organization has been working on smoothing out the province's Sunday gun-hunting ban for years, achieving some success in 2005.

"Prior to 2005 … there were only a handful of municipalities across southern Ontario that actually permitted Sunday gun-hunting, and they were pretty much along the eastern side of Ontario along the Ottawa River," he said.

Consultations with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Foresty, as well as the Ontario Federation of Agriculture ultimately led to the province passing a resolution allowing municipalities to decide whether to adhere to Sunday gun-hunting rules.

This Government of Ontario map shows every municipality in the province that has chosen to opt out of provincial Sunday gun-hunting rules, as of Sept. 1, 2019. (Government of Ontario)

The new rules came into effect in 2006, providing municipal councils with the ability to allow Sunday gun-hunting.

"And right off the bat, 67 municipalities jumped on board," McRae said.

As of 2019, 182 municipalities across southern Ontario permit Sunday gun-hunting.

"If it doesn't appear on the approved Sunday gun-hunting map, there is no Sunday gun-hunting within the municipality," McRae said.

Not every municipality is on board with lifting Sunday gun-hunting rules

While many communities across the province have opted to widen their gun-hunting rules, McRae said there are a number, like LaSalle, that have so far chosen not to permit Sunday gun-hunting.

Concerns about trespassing, as well hesitation toward hunting in general are some of the reasons communities haven't loosened their rules.

For McRae, however, trespassing isn't a reason to prevent gun-hunting on Sundays.

"Trespass is an issue that unfortunately we all deal with 365 days a year, 12 months of the year," he said. "We quickly try to debunk that one, because it's not a reason to deny it, even though it has been a reason that people have used to deny Sunday gun-hunting."

Still, McRae believes that hunting with guns on Sunday should be permitted across Ontario, because not all residents who enjoy hunting have time throughout the rest of the week.

"We have a tremendous amount of individuals who don't work the traditional Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs anymore," he said. "They are working seven days a week, they're working six days a week, they're working multiple jobs or working shift work."

For McRae, giving residents the choice to hunt throughout the week just makes sense.

"It also ... standardizes when someone can hunt across the province," said McRae, meaning hunters don't need to worry about breaking municipality-specific laws — like in LaSalle.

Nonetheless, McRae said anyone who does choose to hunt should make sure they know the local rules.

And for those municipalities that have yet to broaden their gun-hunting rules, like LaSalle, McRae said the province's list of municipalities is updated twice a year, on March 31 and Aug. 31.