LaSalle police say youth in smaller towns may be 'more vulnerable' to human trafficking

When Const. Harbinder Gill was working as an officer in Toronto, he said a lot of girls he came across in the sex trade were from smaller towns — and a place like LaSalle would not be immune.

"They are not big city kids. They're perhaps more vulnerable because they are not aware of what happens in big cities and how people exploit them," said Gill, the town's community liaison officer.

Anecdotally, he's heard from youth in LaSalle where their friends disappeared after being recruited in the sex trade.

"These people were coerced or somehow compelled to work and do things that your normal child would not do," he said, adding they may end up in other cities like London or Toronto.

And with Windsor being a major border city and only hours away from metropolitan areas like Cleveland and Cincinnati, Gill said people need to pay extra attention and have a look out for signs that someone may be in a spot they don't want to be.

Const. Harbinder Gill says the force was able to put together a public forum with a grant from the Ministry of the Attorney General. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

#TheFreedomProject forum

Samantha Waddell is interning with LaSalle Police Service this summer. She is a new graduate from University of Windsor and one of her projects was working with Const. Gill on hosting a public forum in LaSalle about human trafficking.

"I was aware of human trafficking for quite some time," she said. Waddell had volunteered at the House of Sophrosyne in Windsor for 11 years and have had a lot of contact with women who were victims.

The types of people who were most vulnerable had troubled childhoods, sometimes low self-esteem, or migrant farm workers who don't have much leverage, she said.

And with social media use being increasingly common, Waddell said sometimes they can be lured in through modelling ads. Things could even start from just simple messages from older people saying that they're really attractive, she added.

The Wednesday evening forum at the town's civic centre saw a full house. One of the speakers at the event was Casandra Diamond from Newmarket-based charity BridgeNorth, who was a victim herself before she escaped in 2004.

Samantha Waddell says she's had contact with many victims of human trafficking through her volunteer work with House of Sophrosyne. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

Red sand project

Gill said the project took off after the force got a grant from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

"We don't want any of our children to be exploited in that manner," he said.

The forum gave people information about signs that someone may be trafficked. Gill said people should keep their eyes peeled and call police if they suspect something.

"Even if it's just a false alarm, that's fine," he said.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSandProject?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSandProject</a>, a powerful way to end the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thefreedomproject?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thefreedomproject</a> forum hosted by <a href="https://twitter.com/LaSallePoliceON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaSallePoliceON</a>. The red sand reminds us to stop and consider filling the cracks that those around us may require filling & to be mindful of something that may otherwise be easily overlooked. <a href="https://t.co/zFtfF4PdNP">pic.twitter.com/zFtfF4PdNP</a> —@YouthDiversion_

At the end of the public forum, the force introduced the #RedSandProject, which is a participatory art movement.

Waddell said the idea is to put red sand, representing vulnerable populations in our community, in between cracks on the sidewalk.

And when you step over that sand and it catches your eye, it's a reminder to take time to remember and think about the people who need help.

Gill wants to remind people to be the voice for those who can't speak up.

"Just because they find themselves in difficult circumstances doesn't mean they don't deserve our help," he said.