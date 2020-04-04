Town of LaSalle warning residents to prepare for flooding

With water levels above average on Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie, officials in the community of LaSalle are warning residents to prepare for flooding.

The level on Lake St. Clair is 21 centimetres above its average while Lake Erie is 29 centimetres higher than normal, according to the town's preliminary information for March.

"Should these values be confirmed, then these averages would be 3 cm and 7 cm higher than previous monthly average records set in 1986," the town stated in a release.

Because of record levels, the Essex Region Conservation Authority have put a flood watch in place for all shoreline areas in the Essex region until further notice.

"It should be noted that water levels are not anticipated to peak until June-July 2020," the town said.

"Therefore, it is now the time for residents to take proper caution especially near shoreline areas where conditions can change quickly based on wind speed and direction."

The town is providing sandbags and sand free of charge for residents which can be found at the former Centennial Arena site.

It's asking anybody who comes to fill sandbags to practice physical distancing and stand at least six feet apart.