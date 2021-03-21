LaSalle in a flap over Fairy Forest, but some concerned about impact on woodland

Dozens of brightly-painted doors, tiny houses and signs have started popping up in LaSalle, transforming a stretch of woods into a Fairy Forest.

But while the crafts, and possibility of spotting mythical creatures, are drawing curious crowds, not everyone is charmed. Instead, some are worried about the impact the artwork and its visitors are having on the woodland.

Barb Peacock said she's been walking through the trees near the Orford Street access to the LaSalle Recreation Trail for decades.

She first noticed a few fairy doors and birdhouses going up in the early winter, but said in the past month the population of the Fairy Forest seems to have exploded.

Fairy Forest of woodland for wildlife?

As different items went up, some of which are screwed into trees, people started venturing off the paved trail to find them, trampling down vegetation and beating a wide path.

Peacock said she believes people putting up the items should speak with a naturalist to understand how they could be affecting the woods.

Barb Peacock has been walking through the woods for years and said she's concerned about the impact people leaving the paved trail will have on the natural area. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

"The fairies have lived here forever, peacefully, with all of the wildlife and everything else that lives in here," she said. "It's only when humans got involved, now it's this battle over should we have a fairy forest or should we have an actual forest where wildlife live."

A focus on 'forest-friendly' materials

Debbie Rawlings has been dubbed the mayor of the Fairy Forest.

It started when she was walking through the woods and spotted a sign with the words "fairy hollow" posted on a stump.

Rawlings said she's visited Ann Arbor Michigan with her daughter when they were younger to seek out fairy doors there, and she was immediately inspired to put her crafting abilities to work, adding a little door.

"The intent was to bring joy to kids, the same joy it brought to my daughter."

The doorways are screwed into trees, and can be found all along the trail. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Today there's even a selfie station and a "Fairy Rock Exchange" hidden behind a wooden door where people can take or leave painted stones.

The idea took off like "wildfire," Rawlings readily admits.

"Little kids wanted to bring their creations out here and it overgrew with creations, but that's out of my control."

Peacock decided to speak out after St. Patrick's Day, when she says a stump near the midway point of the trail was covered in tiny shamrocks, glitter paint and little figures.

"What started happening is stuff started appearing here that was obviously Dollar Store stuff," she explained. "I don't want to see that out here, really, and I don't want to see small things that wildlife can eat."

This stump with a "Fairy Hollow" sign was the first to receive a door, kick starting the Fairy Forest, according to Debbie Rawlings. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Rawlings said she's personally used "forest-friendly" materials, adding she's urged people who follow the Fairy Forest Facebook page to avoid beads, plastics and glitter.

"It really bothers me that someone doesn't like this. I take it to heart," she said.

"I didn't want to turn this into a Dollarama alley. To me, when I look around, I don't see that."

Mayor says town not planning any action

Peacock said she hasn't removed any items, as they're not hers to take down, but not everyone has done the same.

A sign asking people to "Please enjoy, don't destroy," greets visitors, along with another declaring "No Grinches Allowed."

A sign warning "Grinches" to stay away was posted in the woods after several Fair Forest items were torn down. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy said the town carried out a "little investigation" after learning some of the doors and houses had been torn down and dumped in a garbage bag.

Staff found that some of the items are on LaSalle land, while others are on private property, said the mayor, adding the probe confirmed it wasn't town staff who took them down.

"Based on the information I have presently, I don't believe we'll be taking any action," said Bondy.

A chance to get some fresh air

The woods were bright with sunshine and the laughter of children Sunday, as families tramped through the bush, searching for the brightly-painted pieces.

Charlee Ramirez said the Fairy Forest is "amazing," quickly adding "I love it."

"I like that we can look at houses and there are lots of fairies," explained the eight-year-old, who confirmed she had seen plenty of winged creatures, but would only describe them as "pretty," deciding what they looked like should remain a mystery.

Peggy Koelln, Charlee's grandmother, was also a fan of the forest, calling it a way for children to get outside and "get living again," despite the pandemic.

Peggy Koelln poses at the selfie station in the Fairy Forest, along with her granddaughters Charlee and Jordan Ramirez. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

It's possible one of the fairies Charlee spotted was four-year-old Gia Huard, who came into the woods wearing rose-tinted glasses with lenses in the shape of daisies, a pink and green fairy dress and a set of wings to match.

Kimberley Huard, the fairy's mother, said she believes the focus should be on fun.

"We want to keep our natural wooded areas safe and clean, but at the same time I think right now it's really important for families to get out and have a good time in fresh air and good clean fun."

Gia Huard, 4, shows off her fairy costume while visiting the forest on Sunday. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Peacock said she's not out to ruin anyone's good time and wouldn't mind a few fairy doors and houses, as long as they're close to the paved trail to protect the natural area.

As for Rawlings, she sees the Fairy Forest as a way to encourage children to explore.

"Let the kids go on a nature hunt. Kids won't spend an hour out in the forest, but they will when they're looking for these little houses."