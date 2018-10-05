Available farmland shrinks with LaSalle's booming residential development

LaSalle's farmland has been sold off to developers one by one over the years.

On Disputed Road, one man is still holding on.

Gerald Herdman is an 87-year-old farmer and his family owns a piece of 40-hectare (100-acre) land on that road. He said what used to be farmland to his north, east and south, are now being developed.

"I'm not in favour of these farms going for development, because this area here is about as good a land as you'll find in Essex County," said Herdman.

He may have a tight grip over his land, but it's not enough for him to make a living. Herdman has to rent land now owned by developers. His grandson who came back from the army, has to move further to get more acreage.

Is the LaSalle farmer a dying breed? We meet 88-year-old Gerald Herdman, who is still working the land in parts of the fast-growing town that have not yet been developed. 5:09

One of the plots Herdman was renting is where the new school is slated to be. He made his last harvest of soybeans this week.

"That's very, very good soil there. And we had to take them off because they're putting in a road system there starting tomorrow," he said.

"And it's very good soil, and it just means that about [10 hectares] is now coming out of food production."

Laurier Drive boundary

According to the town's outgoing mayor, however, they're keeping the farms south of Laurier Drive as farms.

Ken Antaya said the town has its roots in farming.

"Those roots still maintain. We still feel as if that's a big part of our history, it's a big part of our future," said Antaya.

The land north of Laurier Drive will continue to develop until they can accommodate up to 60,000 people in the town. But south of that, they are going to preserve it as farmland.

"We're not touching its character. And that's what makes LaSalle, LaSalle."

LaSalle's current mayor Ken Antaya did not seek re-election. (Town of LaSalle)

Housing affordability

Antaya said there's a hope that the residential development will bring in more commercial investment.

However, there may be some worries about housing affordability, something he said the incoming council will need to focus on.

Antaya isn't running for re-election. In his place will either be Gary Baxter, a former mayor, or Marc Bondy, current deputy mayor.

Baxter said while developing areas that focus on bringing in new people is important, but they need to "respect the rights of those who are already here."

He's heard from residents who are confused about development happening in certain parts of the town, like Malden Road.

With regards to farmland, Bondy said it's the farmers who decide to sell the land.

"At the price they're getting, they're selling because they can't make that money farming," he said.