LaSalle Santa Drive-By event cancelled due to pandemic

LaSalle has cancelled its Santa Drive-By event as cases continue to rise in Windsor-Essex.

In a news release from the town Wednesday, it said that it is cancelling its event scheduled for Dec. 12 to "help mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 within our community."

After consulting with emergency services and the town's internal staff, the news release said that administration decided to follow advice from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and cancel the event to restrict all non-essential trips and limit people's close contacts.