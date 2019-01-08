LaSalle opts out of private cannabis retail stores

The Town of LaSalle has joined Lakeshore and Tecumseh in opting out of having cannabis retail shops in their municipalities.

By a vote of 5-1 Tuesday night, council decided to follow the advice of CAO Joe Milicia and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and take a "wait and watch" approach to see what happens in other municipalities before deciding to have stores in LaSalle.

"Although cannabis has been legalized and it's a regulated product, it's not a safe product," Eric Nadalin, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention for the health unit told council.

Milicia said it's a brand-new industry and the town should "sit back and see how other jurisdictions handle some of the challenges that come with this new industry."

Most of council agreed, but Mike Akpata, a former Windsor police officer who worked in the drug unit, urged council to allow the retail stores into the municipality.

Akpata argued that cannabis is now legal and if people in LaSalle want it, they will get it somehow, either legally or illegally.

LaSalle town council votes to opt out of cannabis retail shops. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

"Right now I believe there are elements, nasty elements in our country that are laughing at us having this debate," said Akpata.

"Every time we delay in saying that we need a storefront, there's somebody that will step up and sell it on the street," he said.

But mayor Marc Bondy remains confident it's more prudent to opt out until they feel they can opt in.

"So we thought we'd take the cautious approach, opt out and opt in if things turn to our favour or if the town residents say we want a retail outlet and we'll put one in," said Bondy, adding he doesn't think the province knows how it's handling the legalization of cannabis just yet.

LaSalle would not get a licence for a retail cannabis store because it doesn't have the 50,000 population needed to qualify. Leamington would also not qualify, but the municipality has said yes to having them during a December council meeting.

Coun. Mike Akpata says people who want to use cannabis will get it no matter what, legally or illegally. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

By opting out, LaSalle is giving up about $15,000 in provincial funding to help deal with any issues arising from having the retail outlets.

On the other hand, it gives the town the opportunity to hold open houses for public input.

Council decided to revisit the issue in a year.