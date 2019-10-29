Possible cougar sighting reported in LaSalle, Ont.

There may have been a cougar wandering around LaSalle, Ont. Monday night.

LaSalle police received a report of a cougar spotted in the 500 block of Sacred Heart Drive, just before 11 p.m.

"The officers went out but there was nothing around," said Const. Terry Seguin. "Nobody got any pictures or video of it."

According to Seguin, it's the only reported cougar sighting for the last few years, although there were four sightings in 2017.

"They come and go," said Seguin about the cougars. "They're pretty well spread out through North America, but they like to stick to areas that are not populated."

LaSalle police won't be issuing a public warning or alert until they can confirm what was spotted was actually a cougar.

Seguin said people living in the area with outdoor surveillance could check their recordings to see if their cameras picked up anything.

"If somebody has a photo or video, we can say yes this is definitely what we're looking at," said Seguin. "Then we can go from there."

Cougars are an endangered species, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.