LaSalle Catholic high school cancels Euro trip over coronavirus fears

Students at a LaSalle Catholic high school won't be going on an upcoming trip to Europe this month, due to concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak.

Approximately 25 St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School students were scheduled to travel to Italy and Greece between March 11 and March 21.

Stephen Fields, communications coordinator with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, confirmed that the trip has been cancelled, adding that the board is continuing to monitor the global COVID-19 outbreak in order to make case-by-case decisions for other trips planned later this year.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Monday COVID-19 situation report, there are almost 1,690 confirmed cases in Italy. The WHO reported 35 people dead in Italy as a result of coronavirus.

The same WHO report showed seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece, with zero deaths.

As of Monday, the WHO has logged almost 88,950 confirmed cases across 65 countries. Of that number, there are approximately 80,170 confirmed cases in China alone, with 2,915 deaths.

Almost 130 people have died of COVID-19 outside of China.

Health Canada has logged 30 confirmed cases, spread across three provinces. Ontario has 20 confirmed cases, British Columbia has nine, while Quebec has one.