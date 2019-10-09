Windsor cardiologist pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Verma was caught as a result of a seven-month internet-related investigation conducted by LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police.
A sentencing hearing for Dr. Ashim Verma is scheduled for Jan 14, 2020
LaSalle, Ont. cardiologist Dr. Ashim Verma has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.
He was charged with one count of making child pornography available, as well as two counts of possessing child pornography.
Verma was previously affiliated with Windsor Regional Hospital.
