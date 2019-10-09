Windsor cardiologist pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

LaSalle, Ont. cardiologist Dr. Ashim Verma has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.

Verma was caught as a result of a seven-month internet-related investigation conducted by LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police.

He was charged with one count of making child pornography available, as well as two counts of possessing child pornography.

Verma was previously affiliated with Windsor Regional Hospital.