LaSalle asks residents what they want to see at Benoit House Museum

LaSalle has never had a museum, but the town is looking to change that by setting one up at Benoit House — a property that occupies own place in the town's history.

The house on Front Road was home of the town's first mayor, Vital Benoit. The grand structure dates back to the 1920s, when Benoit was a rum-runner in the Prohibition era, Patti Funaro, LaSalle's director of culture and recreation, said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Monday.

The municipality is currently looking for feedback on its plans to set up the museum.

"We're looking for the public's input to find out exactly what people want to hear and what we should research further," she said.

The property, which sits near Gil Maure Park, has changed hands several times and was used as a rooming home.

It will require upgrades and restoration.

The property is within the LaSalle Petite Côte (Small Coast) Waterfront Project, one of many attractions planned for the site.

"It's going to provide greater access to the Detroit River to the public.There's an event centre, there's going to be a playground and a skate trail, the museum of course, and lots of various indoor and outdoor amenities that will be added to it throughout the years," Funaro said.

The town has committed $18 million to the project overall. Public feedback on the museum can be shared here or by writing to the town. The deadline for comments is Sept. 17.