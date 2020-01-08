Hungry beavers make mess in LaSalle, town moves quickly to prevent clogged drain

Busy beavers have been keeping LaSalle tree trimmers just as busy.

The semiaquatic rodent has been chewing through some trees along Turkey Creek near Malden Road. The town is moving fast to clear a path, ensuring the drain doesn't get clogged.

Maintenance along the creek has been planned, but the beaver activity has made it more urgent.

"There were some trees taken down by beavers in that area, so we've sort of moved it to the front of our list," said Mark Beggs, LaSalle's manager of roads and parks.

Mark Beggs, LaSalle's manager of roads and parks, said they've prioritized the maintenance of Turkey Creek because of the beavers. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Whether trees fall into the drain from severe weather or beavers take them down, the town said it could cause blockages and lead to flooding.

Increase in beaver activity

There has been an increase in beaver activity so far this winter, according to Karen Cedar, the City of Windsor's naturalist. And the mild temperatures could be the reason behind the extra chewing.

"We know we have beavers on Peche Island. So, it's not a surprise to have them come over," said Cedar. "But this year we haven't had any freeze overs on the river, so the beavers are actually able to make it into these inland waters."

City naturalist Karen Cedar said she's not surprised by the increased beaver activity. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Turkey Creek drain doesn't provide beavers enough trees to make permanent lodges or dams, according to Cedar. She assumes they must just be practicing their lumberjack skills.

"A lot of young beavers ... have to figure out what trees they are able to remove," Cedar said. "Can they cut down this tree on their own? Is that too big? Is that too small?"

Cedar said there has been similar beaver activity near drains within city limits as well.