A LaSalle, Ont., woman in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas was among the people killed as Hurricane Dorian caused widespread devastation in the island nation this week.

Family members posted on social media groups this week hoping for news of Alishia Liolli and her family, who lived in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

According to social media, Liolli's family — including her partner and children — are safe, but Liolli "died before help arrived," said one post.

Every Child Counts (ECC), a school for students with special needs, posted confirmation of Liolli's death on its Hurricane Dorian disaster relief Facebook page.

At ECC, Liolli ran the Starfish Enterprises program, which helps adults with disabilities contribute to society, providing basic academics, social skills and careers training.

According to Facebook, Liolli was the coach of the Special Olympics Bahamas 2017 bocce team.

Lilolli's family has asked they be left alone to grieve.

According to Facebook, Liolli was also the coach of the Special Olympics Bahamas 2017 bocce team. (Alishia Liolli/Facebook)

This video, posted by ECC in June, shares Liolli's passion and vision for the Starfish program.