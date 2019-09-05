LaSalle, Ont., woman killed in Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian
Alishia Liolli's family, including her partner and children, are safe
A LaSalle, Ont., woman in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas was among the people killed as Hurricane Dorian caused widespread devastation in the island nation this week.
Family members posted on social media groups this week hoping for news of Alishia Liolli and her family, who lived in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
According to social media, Liolli's family — including her partner and children — are safe, but Liolli "died before help arrived," said one post.
Every Child Counts (ECC), a school for students with special needs, posted confirmation of Liolli's death on its Hurricane Dorian disaster relief Facebook page.
At ECC, Liolli ran the Starfish Enterprises program, which helps adults with disabilities contribute to society, providing basic academics, social skills and careers training.
According to Facebook, Liolli was the coach of the Special Olympics Bahamas 2017 bocce team.
Lilolli's family has asked they be left alone to grieve.
This video, posted by ECC in June, shares Liolli's passion and vision for the Starfish program.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.