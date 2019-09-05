Skip to Main Content
LaSalle, Ont., woman killed in Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian
Windsor

LaSalle, Ont., woman killed in Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian

A LaSalle, Ont., woman in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas was among the people killed as Hurricane Dorian caused widespread devastation in the island nation.  

Alishia Liolli's family, including her partner and children, are safe

CBC News ·
Alishia Liolli, originally from LaSalle, Ont., died as Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas this week. (Alishia Liolli/Facebook)

A LaSalle, Ont., woman in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas was among the people killed as Hurricane Dorian caused widespread devastation in the island nation this week.  

Family members posted on social media groups this week hoping for news of Alishia Liolli and her family, who lived in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. 

According to social media, Liolli's family — including her partner and children — are safe, but Liolli "died before help arrived," said one post.

Every Child Counts (ECC), a school for students with special needs, posted confirmation of Liolli's death on its Hurricane Dorian disaster relief Facebook page.

At ECC, Liolli ran the Starfish Enterprises program, which helps adults with disabilities contribute to society, providing basic academics, social skills and careers training. 

According to Facebook, Liolli was the coach of the Special Olympics Bahamas 2017 bocce team.

Lilolli's family has asked they be left alone to grieve. 

According to Facebook, Liolli was also the coach of the Special Olympics Bahamas 2017 bocce team. (Alishia Liolli/Facebook)

This video, posted by ECC in June, shares Liolli's passion and vision for the Starfish program. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.