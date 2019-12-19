LaSalle recommends 0% tax increase for 2020
The proposed 2020 budget requires a $2.3 million increase from 2019
The Town of LaSalle is set to approve a 2020 budget with a zero per cent tax increase at its January budget meeting.
After a budget discussion session Dec. 18, Mayor Marc Bondy said council and administration are on the same page, calling them "Team LaSalle."
The proposed 2020 budget requires a $2.3 million increase from 2019, which is being accounted for through almost $1 million in new construction and about $1.4 million from phased-in reassessments.
LaSalle's tax increase has been at less than one per cent for four years in a row, including a zero per cent increase for 2019.
Residential tax payers in LaSalle may still see an increase in their 2020 taxes, despite the zero per cent increase, because of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation's reassessments. 2020 is the last year for the current MPAC cycle.
