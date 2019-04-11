$2.6M of fentanyl, meth, and other drugs seized in Chatham-Kent's largest bust
Police say the drugs were found at an apartment in Chatham
Police have seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine and other drugs in a bust they're calling the largest in Chatham-Kent's history.
"I have been saying for some time now that a lot of our property crime, especially break and enters, are tied back to drugs, as there is a direct correlation between these offences," said Chief Gary Conn.
The drugs were seized during a search of an apartment in Chatham on Wednesday night.
Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $2.6 million. They also seized a handgun with ammunition, packaging materials, and $52,000 in cash.
'Few drug traffickers' main source of drugs: chief
Conn said that the drug bust is a result of a "lengthy and tedious investigation."
"Habitually, it is just a few drug traffickers who are the main source of bringing drugs into our community," said Conn.
A 35-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges and remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing on April 15.
"Thankfully today, one of those few has been arrested and more importantly all of these drugs, including a handgun, have been removed from our streets."
Items seized:
- Cocaine
- Methamphetamine
- Cannabis
- Fentanyl
- Heroin
- Hydromorphone
- Morphine
- Ecstasy
- GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)
- 9mm handgun
- $52,000 in Canadian currency
- An electronic digital scale
