Police have seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine and other drugs in a bust they're calling the largest in Chatham-Kent's history.

"I have been saying for some time now that a lot of our property crime, especially break and enters, are tied back to drugs, as there is a direct correlation between these offences," said Chief Gary Conn.

The drugs were seized during a search of an apartment in Chatham on Wednesday night.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $2.6 million. They also seized a handgun with ammunition, packaging materials, and $52,000 in cash.

'Few drug traffickers' main source of drugs: chief

Conn said that the drug bust is a result of a "lengthy and tedious investigation."

"Habitually, it is just a few drug traffickers who are the main source of bringing drugs into our community," said Conn.

Chatham-Kent police chief Gary Conn and Inspector Trevor Crane stand beside the drugs seized during the search of an apartment in Chatham on Wednesday. (Chatham-Kent police)

A 35-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges and remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing on April 15.

"Thankfully today, one of those few has been arrested and more importantly all of these drugs, including a handgun, have been removed from our streets."

Items seized: