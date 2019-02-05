Large ice chunk falls off transport truck, smashes vehicle's windshield
A vehicle had its windshield smashed by chunk of ice that fell off a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
No one was injured but the transport truck's driver has been charged
It had to have been quite the scare for one driver on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Ontario Provincial Police say a large piece of ice fell off a transport truck, smashing a westbound vehicle's windshield on the passenger side.
Officers responded around 11 a.m. Feb. 2 to the area of the highway close to the Highway 40 exit.
OPP say no one was injured but the vehicle was deemed inoperable and needed to be towed from the scene.
The driver of the transport — a 43-year-old Mississauga man — has been charged with having an insecure load.
Police are warning all motorists that failing to remove ice and snow from their vehicle can result in a fine or potentially serious injury.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.