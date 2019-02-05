Large ice chunk falls off transport truck, smashes vehicle's windshield

It had to have been quite the scare for one driver on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police say a large piece of ice fell off a transport truck, smashing a westbound vehicle's windshield on the passenger side.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. Feb. 2 to the area of the highway close to the Highway 40 exit.

A piece of ice can be seen atop a transport truck pulled over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent. (Chatham-Kent OPP)

OPP say no one was injured but the vehicle was deemed inoperable and needed to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the transport — a 43-year-old Mississauga man — has been charged with having an insecure load.

Police are warning all motorists that failing to remove ice and snow from their vehicle can result in a fine or potentially serious injury.