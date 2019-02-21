'All language should survive': Bangladesh flag raised for International Mother Language Day

The Bangladesh community in Windsor hosted a flag raising Thursday for International Mother Language Day.

It's the 19th year IMLD has been recognized, first organized by Bangladesh and approved by the United Nations in 1999.

"Every two weeks, one language from the planet is getting lost," said Saiful Bhuiyan, president of the Bangladesh Association in Windsor. "When a language gets lost it takes away the culture and heritage from that culture."

According to the United Nations, 40 per cent of the global population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand.

Bhuiyan said it's important to make sure all languages survive to keep the diversity of the planet.

"I feel proud to raise the Bangladesh flag," said Bhuiyan. "I ask everybody from the community to keep the language alive."

The Bangledesh community has been fundraising to build a monument on the riverfront in Windsor to promote language and culture.

Bhuiyan said the plan is for the monument to go up this summer across from Caesars Windsor once approval comes from the City.

"All language should survive."

International Mother Language Day is officially on Feb. 23. This year, the Greater Windsor Essex Chinese Association will co-host the day of celebration with the Bangladesh community.