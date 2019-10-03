28 hectares transferred from Shell Canada to Aamjiwnaang First Nation

Shell Canada is transferring 28 hectares of land to the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont.

Aamjiwnaang First Nation Chief Chris Plain said the land — which once belonged to the Aamjiwnaang — will help them grow as a community, "allowing us to more easily achieve our future needs." He said they plan to use the land for housing.

"We celebrate the return of this land with Shell Canada and their employees and acknowledge their demonstrated commitment to assist in building a stronger community," said Plain.

The land is adjacent to both the Shell Canada's Manufacturing Centre in Corunna, Ont. and a residential area of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

"Part of being a good neighbour is understanding what the community wants and needs, both now and in the future," said Guy Hackwell, general manager of the refinery.

Shell has been at the Corunna refinery site since the 1960s but announced in January it was exploring the possibility of selling the facility. The company says the land transfer to Aamjiwnaang First Nation is unrelated.

The land was presented as a gift in a ceremony Thursday.