4-year-old who delivers mail stealing hearts at seniors' home

A four-year-old girl is delighting the residents of a nursing home in Forest, Ont.

For the last month or so, young Emma Adair has been volunteering at North Lambton Lodge.

Each week, she delivers mail to the residents in their rooms, making their days in the process.

"I walk to their rooms," Adair said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning, adding the residents say "thank you" to her.

Adair wanted to hand out mail at the home after her older cousins had volunteered. (Submitted by North Lambton Lodge)

The mail cart program started in 2018 at the lodge, and Adair's older cousins had already volunteered their time as their grandmother is in the home, said Carolyn Hodges, the administrator at the facility.

"Emma was kind of in the next of line after her cousins and she said she wanted to give it a try," said Hodges.

The girl says she plans to keep the gig "for a long time" and Hodges says the residents appreciate it.

"I think it's really enjoyable for them," she said. "It reminds them of having young children and grandchildren themselves, and it's a connection to the community."

LISTEN | Hear more about the mail delivery program: Windsor Morning 3:42 Senior Mail Delivery Special delivery, residents of a senior's home in Lambton Shores get their mail hand delivered by their youngest volunteer. We meet the 4 year old who handing out happiness along with the mail.

Having people of all ages visiting the home is important for the residents, says Hodges.

"I hope it makes people realize volunteering is really important in our community, there's so many organizations that need them," she said.

"For Emma as a volunteer, she brings a lot of joy to the people here but she also gets a lot of joy out of it."