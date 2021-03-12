Lambton Shores school shuts down due to staffing, COVID-19

North Lambton Secondary School has closed its doors as of Monday due to a staffing shortage related to COVID-19 cases.

School officials said Sunday that they don't anticipate having enough staff to safely operate given the number of people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

There are a total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Lambton Shores school.

Students will participate in online learning this week. The school anticipates a return to in-person learning on Monday, March 22, but will be in touch with parents to confirm the date.

"This is a school board and not a public health decision and is out of an abundance of caution as we want to ensure we are able to safely staff the building," a Sunday letter to families from the Lambton Kent District School Board and the school's principal states.

Lambton County entered the grey-lockdown zone of the province's COVID-19 response framework on Monday, due to rising cases.

There are 159 active cases as of Friday, and three schools are in outbreak.

North Lambton Secondary School is not listed among the schools in outbreak on the Lambton Public Health website as of Monday morning.

