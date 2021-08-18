Acting MOH appointed in Lambton County while top doc runs for Liberals
Dr. Sudit Ranade is running for election Lambton–Kent–Middlesex
Lambton Public Health has named a new acting medical officer of health while Dr. Sudit Ranade is on leave during the federal election campaign.
The public health unit announced Wednesday that Dr. Christopher Greensmith is taking on the role on an interim basis.
Greensmith previously served as the county's medical officer of health for more than 22 years.
Lambton County Warden Kevin Marriot thanked Greensmith for agreeing to take on the role.
"It's important to have strong, continued public health leadership at is time, and we are very fortunate to be able to retain the services of a seasoned and fully qualified public health physician," he said in a media release.
Ranade is running for the Liberal party in the riding of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex.
