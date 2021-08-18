Skip to Main Content
Acting MOH appointed in Lambton County while top doc runs for Liberals

Lambton Public Health has named a new acting medical officer of health while Dr. Sudit Ranade is on leave during the federal election campaign.

Dr. Sudit Ranade is running for election Lambton–Kent–Middlesex

Dr. Sudit Ranade, who is currently on leave from his role as the medical officer of health for Lambton County, is shown in a image captured from a Lambton Public Health video. (Lambton Public Health)

The public health unit announced Wednesday that Dr. Christopher Greensmith is taking on the role on an interim basis.

Greensmith previously served as the county's medical officer of health for more than 22 years. 

Lambton County Warden Kevin Marriot thanked Greensmith for agreeing to take on the role.

"It's important to have strong, continued public health leadership at  is time, and we are very fortunate to be able to retain the services of a seasoned and fully qualified public health physician," he said in a media release.

Ranade is running for the Liberal party in the riding of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex.

 

